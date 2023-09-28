West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

