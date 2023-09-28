West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

