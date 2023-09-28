West Oak Capital LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after acquiring an additional 519,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

