West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.