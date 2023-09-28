West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

