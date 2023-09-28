West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

