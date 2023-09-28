West Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 611,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

