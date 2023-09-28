West Oak Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,486 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

