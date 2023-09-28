West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.