West Oak Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
