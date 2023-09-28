WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WCBR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

