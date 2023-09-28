Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

