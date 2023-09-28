Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $490,302.14

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $8.62 billion and approximately $490,302.14 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08464816 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $726,931.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

