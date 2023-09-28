Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.51. Approximately 347,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 776,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $203,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

