Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.93. 66,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Yalla Group Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $798.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
