Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.93. 66,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Yalla Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $798.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $79.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,621,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 97.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 425,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 576,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 480,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

