Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$7.89. 23,617,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average session volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

