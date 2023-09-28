Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 374,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares during the period.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Price Performance

BATS:ZECP opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF Profile

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

