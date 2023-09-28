Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Zebra Technologies worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $225.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $222.58 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

