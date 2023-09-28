Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,880 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $20,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

