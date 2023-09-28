Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. 468,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

