Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $544.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $570.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.07.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

