Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 1,576,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,054,453. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

