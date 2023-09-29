1,153 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $256.27 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

