12,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,938 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 487,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,803. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.