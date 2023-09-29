1,708 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

