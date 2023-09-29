180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the August 31st total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 14,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.55. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.