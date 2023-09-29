20,000 Shares in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Park City Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $8.92 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Park City Group Company Profile



Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

