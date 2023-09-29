2,647 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

