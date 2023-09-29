2,920 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.