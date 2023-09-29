2,921 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,566 shares of company stock worth $7,836,319 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

