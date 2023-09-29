2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on 2U

2U Trading Up 1.8 %

TWOU stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. 2U has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 38.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2U

In other news, insider Aaron Mccullough bought 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $40,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.