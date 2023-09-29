34,308 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. 188,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

