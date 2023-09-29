4,488 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 321,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,382. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.