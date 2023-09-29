848 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

