848 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.