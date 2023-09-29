AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. AAK AB has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

