AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance
AAK AB (publ.) stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. AAK AB has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $19.82.
About AAK AB (publ.)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAK AB (publ.)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- PayPal Keeps Getting Cheaper; Should You Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.