AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

