AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

