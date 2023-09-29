Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.97-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% yr/yr or $65.4-67.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.15 billion. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $11.97-$12.32 EPS.

Accenture stock opened at $300.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average of $299.04. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.82.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,685,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

