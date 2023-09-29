Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.57. 18,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 29,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $206.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 3.25% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

