Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 10.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 88,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 123.4% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,318. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

