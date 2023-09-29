Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,774 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242,311. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.