Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 760 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.65. 287,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

