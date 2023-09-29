Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

LYG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 3,122,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,148,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

