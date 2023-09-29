Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

SWK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 980,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

