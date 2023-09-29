Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

