Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.59% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $13,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 248,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 60,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 348,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

