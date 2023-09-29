Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $3.34 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 92.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 181.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.63. 771,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,329. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

