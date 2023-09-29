Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 257.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 376,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 364,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,952. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

