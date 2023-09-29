Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $7.23 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 2.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 1,152,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,758. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

