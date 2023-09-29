Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,125 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,004,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,310,000 after purchasing an additional 288,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 672,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.