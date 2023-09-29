Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 230 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.58. 1,458,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

